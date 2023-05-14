Tottenham Live updates: Double Stabbing Rocks Chicken Shop on West Green Road, Tottenham N15

Chaos erupted inside a chicken shop on West Green Road, N15, as a double stabbing incident left two individuals injured. The police were alerted at approximately 9.15pm on Sunday, May 14, following reports of a stabbing. Armed Police swiftly arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man, identified as Victim 1, with injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while a 17-year-old male, Victim 2, also suffered stab wounds and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing, and officers remain present in the area.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at about 21:15hrs on Sunday, 14 May to reports of a stabbing on West Green Road, N15.

Officers attended and found a 20-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; we await an update on his condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

A second male, aged 17 was found with a stab injury. He has also been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6997/14May.