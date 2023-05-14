Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Tottenham Live updates: Double Stabbing Rocks Chicken Shop on West Green Road, Tottenham N15

Tottenham Live updates: Double Stabbing Rocks Chicken Shop on West Green Road, Tottenham N15

by uknip247
Double Stabbing Rocks Chicken Shop On West Green Road, N15

Chaos erupted inside a chicken shop on West Green Road, N15, as a double stabbing incident left two individuals injured. The police were alerted at approximately 9.15pm on Sunday, May 14, following reports of a stabbing. Armed Police swiftly arrived at the scene to find a 20-year-old man, identified as Victim 1, with injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while a 17-year-old male, Victim 2, also suffered stab wounds and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing, and officers remain present in the area.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at about 21:15hrs on Sunday, 14 May to reports of a stabbing on West Green Road, N15.

Officers attended and found a 20-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; we await an update on his condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

A second male, aged 17 was found with a stab injury. He has also been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6997/14May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Water Supply Disruption Leaves Customers Without Water in West Sussex

Massive Fire Engulfs Cobbs Yard in Ash Vale, Aldershot – Surrey Fire and Rescue Service on Scene

Thamesmead Live updates: Man Airlifted to Hospital After Stabbing Incident on Bentham Road, SE28

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Ashford Industrial Premises

Police issue an update: Investigation Underway as Police Treat Death as Unexpected in Sidcup

Bales of Trouble: Hay Spillage Spurs Road Closure on A272 at Cowfold leaves person injured

Man Stabbed on Clapham High Street, Three Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

Crystal Palace Park Live Updates: London Air Ambulance Dispatched to Crystal Palace Park Following Stabbing of 14-Year-Old Boy

Snapchat Users Threaten to Delete App Over Controversial AI Chatbot

Murder Investigation Underway as Woman’s Body Found in Ash Residence

Tragedy Strikes as 15-Year-Old Boy Dies in Thetford Collision

Urgent Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from Thamesmead

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.