Saturday, January 21, 2023
Saturday, January 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Douglas stabbed the victim shortly after he and his partner exited the train

Douglas stabbed the victim shortly after he and his partner exited the train

by uknip247

Following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation, a man was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying out a sickening attack on a passenger at Hamilton Central station.
Dominic Douglas, 33, of Hamilton’s Hillside Crescent, was sentenced to five years in prison today in Livingston High Court. On Friday, November 18, 2022, he pled guilty to assault causing serious injury, permanent disfigurement, and endangering life.
Douglas stabbed the victim shortly after he and his partner exited the train on March 13, 2021. After being stabbed in the chest and abdomen, the victim sustained serious injuries that necessitated life-saving surgery.
He fled the scene after the attack and was apprehended by BTP officers after an extensive investigation.
“This was a brutal attack,” said Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey. “Until that day, the two men had never spoken, never met, and had never crossed paths.” Clearly, the victim and his partner were in a terrifying situation. This attack and the injuries he sustained have had a significant impact on his life. “I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted us with our inquiries, as well as the officers who conducted a diligent and painstaking investigation, which allowed us to quickly identify and detain Douglas.” He is clearly a danger to the public, and the judge saw fit to ensure he faces consequences commensurate with the gravity of the attack.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

As police continue to crack down on repeat offenders, a prolific shoplifter...

Two teenagers have been arrested following the murder of a man in...

The actions of two people who knocked a woman unconscious in the...

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler

Over the weekend, Medway will have dispersal orders in place to deal...

A woman has spoken out about the impact her former partner’s conviction...

The body of a 46-year-old woman has been discovered on a suburban...

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has released his ‘Turnaround Plan,’...

A teen has admitted to planning an Islamist terrorist attack in London...

Accidental fire closes North London School

Officers investigating the theft of items from a Sandwich church have released...

On the Isle of Sheppey, a suspected county-line drug dealer from Swanley...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More