Following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation, a man was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying out a sickening attack on a passenger at Hamilton Central station.

Dominic Douglas, 33, of Hamilton’s Hillside Crescent, was sentenced to five years in prison today in Livingston High Court. On Friday, November 18, 2022, he pled guilty to assault causing serious injury, permanent disfigurement, and endangering life.

Douglas stabbed the victim shortly after he and his partner exited the train on March 13, 2021. After being stabbed in the chest and abdomen, the victim sustained serious injuries that necessitated life-saving surgery.

He fled the scene after the attack and was apprehended by BTP officers after an extensive investigation.

“This was a brutal attack,” said Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey. “Until that day, the two men had never spoken, never met, and had never crossed paths.” Clearly, the victim and his partner were in a terrifying situation. This attack and the injuries he sustained have had a significant impact on his life. “I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted us with our inquiries, as well as the officers who conducted a diligent and painstaking investigation, which allowed us to quickly identify and detain Douglas.” He is clearly a danger to the public, and the judge saw fit to ensure he faces consequences commensurate with the gravity of the attack.”