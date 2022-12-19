Monday, December 19, 2022
Dover District Council (ddc) Has Been Planting 70 Trees In Memory Of Hm Queen Elizabeth Ii And Her Remarkable 70-year Reign
by @uknip247

Plans for the trees were approved in July as part of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with planting deferred until later in the year when conditions were better suited to new trees.

Dover District Council (DDC) has been planting 70 trees in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II and her remarkable 70-year reign. The trees form part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and have been planted in Council parks and open spaces throughout the district.

A range of ornamental trees have now been planted, including regally named specimens such as field maple ‘Queen Elizabeth,’ Norway maple ‘Crimson King’ and sycamore ‘Leopoldii,’ named after the King of the Belgians.

The new trees have been planted at twelve sites across the district, including the Platinum Jubilee Playground in Cowdry Square, Deal which was opened in June, and Connaught Park in Dover which was opened in 1883 by the Duke and Duchess of Connaught. The Duke was the third son of Queen Victoria.

Location Number of trees
Boulevard Courriers, Aylesham 14
Platinum Jubilee Playground, Cowdray Square, Deal 10
Marke Wood, Deal 10
Connaught Park, Dover 7
The Butts, Sandwich 7
North Deal Recreation Ground 6
Pencester Gardens, Dover 6
Bushy Ruff, Dover 3
Russell Gardens, Dover 3
Hamilton Road Cemetery, Deal 2
Council Offices, Whitfield 1
St Leonards Garden of Rest, Deal 1

Cllr Trevor Bartlett, Leader of Dover District Council, said: “The sad passing of HM The Queen on 8 September has given even greater resonance to our commemoration of her long and dedicated service to the country. Seventy trees marking her seventy-year reign leaves a legacy for generations to come.”

Posted on 19 December 2022

