Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Dover District Council Is Welcoming News That White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre Has Been Recognised As One Of The Best Providers Of Tourist And Visitor Information In The South East At The Beautiful South Tourism Awards
Home BREAKING Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre has been recognised as one of the best providers of tourist and visitor information in the south east at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards

Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre has been recognised as one of the best providers of tourist and visitor information in the south east at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards

by @uknip247

The awards ceremony was held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on Tuesday, 13 December, where nearly 300 guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of tourism businesses from across South East England.

White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre won the Bronze Award in the Visitor Information Service of the Year category. The award was for information providers that offer an exceptional standard of service through face to face contacts, as well as online. Dover Visitor Information Service is based at Dover Museum.

Cllr Trevor Bartlett, Leader of Dover District Council said: “We congratulate everyone at the White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre on achieving this award. We are delighted that the excellent service and hard work of the staff have been recognised in this way.

“Tourism is a vital part of the local economy, contributing £201m in 2021 and accounting for 15% of all employment in the district.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Teenage boy charged following the theft of mobility scooters in Malmesbury

An arsonist has been jailed after setting fire to a family home...

The court rules that the government’s Rwanda deportation plan is legal

A hero response cop who gave first aid to a man ejected...

Five arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped following collaborative effort

An inquest has determined that the four boys who died after falling...

A man from Dartford has been jailed following a violent assault with...

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s –...

25 year old man fights for his life as gang gun battles...

A prolific fraudster and burglar who targeted the elderly and vulnerable in...

Heathrow and Manchester airports experienced luggage meltdowns with two hour waits

The A12 in Essex is closed northbound between J19 (Boreham) and the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"