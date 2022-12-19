Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre has been recognised as one of the best providers of tourist and visitor information in the south east at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards

The awards ceremony was held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on Tuesday, 13 December, where nearly 300 guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of tourism businesses from across South East England.

White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre won the Bronze Award in the Visitor Information Service of the Year category. The award was for information providers that offer an exceptional standard of service through face to face contacts, as well as online. Dover Visitor Information Service is based at Dover Museum.

Cllr Trevor Bartlett, Leader of Dover District Council said: “We congratulate everyone at the White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre on achieving this award. We are delighted that the excellent service and hard work of the staff have been recognised in this way.

“Tourism is a vital part of the local economy, contributing £201m in 2021 and accounting for 15% of all employment in the district.”