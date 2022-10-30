Dover Firebomb incident: Police say is not currently being treated as a terrorist incident and detectives are keeping an open mind while the investigation continues

Post

The man who detonated explosives at an immigration centre was discovered

dead nearby, along with another unexploded device, according to police.

At 11.22 a.m., the emergency services were called to a Home Office location

in Dover’s The Viaduct.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a striped top throw petrol bombs from a

white SEAT SUV.

He is said to have hanged himself moments later, with police arriving

almost immediately on the scene.

“Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown

outside and into the premises by a single suspect who arrived at the scene

in a car,” a spokesman said this evening.

The suspect was identified and quickly located at a nearby gas station,

where he was pronounced dead.”

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to the scene to make sure

there were no more threats.”

A second device was discovered and confirmed to be safe within the

suspect’s vehicle.

“While the site remained open, approximately 700 suspected migrants were

relocated to Manston to ensure their safety during the initial phase of the

police investigation.”

Kent detectives are still investigating the incident.