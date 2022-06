A major search operation involving the RNLI Dover lifeboat coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter has been launched following the discovery of a surfboard in the water with reports of a person in the water in the Sandgate area of Dover.

The rescue mission was sparked just before 10pm on Tuesday evening. The lifeboat has been tasked to conduct a sea and shore search for the person who is understood to be still outstanding carrying out a parallel track search.

More to follow