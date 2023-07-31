Downing Street Stands Against Victims of Miscarriages of Justice Paying Back Living Costs

Downing Street has expressed the Prime Minister’s concerns over the possibility of victims of miscarriages of justice having to repay living costs for their time spent in jail. The comments came to light following the case of Andrew Malkinson, who was wrongly imprisoned for 17 years on a rape charge before being acquitted last week.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that while there is an independent process in place, the Prime Minister does not believe it is fair for individuals who are wrongfully convicted to be burdened with repaying costs related to their incarceration. The Prime Minister has initiated discussions with the Home Office and other government officials to ensure a just and appropriate approach.

The issue at hand revolves around the existing rules that allow for deductions from compensation payments based on savings made on living costs during a person’s time in prison. In cases where an individual has been incarcerated for more than a decade, the maximum compensation payment stands at £1 million.

These rules were established in 2007 by the House of Lords and remain unchanged. Although the government currently has no plans for alterations, it regularly reviews all laws to ensure fairness and appropriateness.

However, voices of dissent against these rules are growing. Senior Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill is among those calling for a change, describing the rules as “just wrong.” Such sentiments highlight the importance of addressing this issue to ensure that those who have endured wrongful imprisonment are not further burdened by financial setbacks.

The case of cousins Vincent and Michael Hickey, who were wrongfully convicted for the murder of Carl Bridgewater in 1978, serves as an example of the deductions made from compensation payments. Despite their convictions being found fundamentally flawed in 1997, a 25% deduction was made from their compensation reflecting loss of earnings during their time in prison.

While no immediate changes are imminent, public and political pressure is increasing, urging the government to reconsider these rules to better support those who have experienced miscarriages of justice. The focus remains on achieving a fair and compassionate approach that recognises the hardships endured by those who were wrongly convicted and incarcerated.