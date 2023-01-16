Monday, January 16, 2023
Monday, January 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Dozens Of Firefighters Dispatched To A Blaze At A Sports Centre In North London
Home BREAKING Dozens of firefighters dispatched to a blaze at a sports centre in north London

Dozens of firefighters dispatched to a blaze at a sports centre in north London

by @uknip247

Dozens of firefighters have been dispatched to a blaze that broke out late Sunday evening at the Brimsdown Sports and Social Club in north London.

The fire at Brimsdown Sports and Social Club engulfed the single-storey building
Large plumes of smoke billowed out as crews from seven north and east London fire stations attempted to put out flames.

Witnesses say their they saw police cars and multiple fire engines at the club, which is near Brimsdown station.

Seven police cars, three vans, multiple fire engines and fire and rescue vehicles are all visible in the Brimsdown area of N/NE London.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being investigated.

The LFB was approached for a statement.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The A2 closed in both directions near Aylesham

Police make arrest after six shot in drive by shooting in Euston

Essex Police are carrying out an investigation on M11 motorway

He only had a single key and a 30-year-old A-Z map book...

A suspect has been charged after a man was seriously injured

A body has been discovered in Thames and Medway Canal’s in Gravesend

Kent fire and Rescue used drone tech to find allotment fire in...

Police Probe hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a car

Alan McMahon subjected the woman to a campaign of sustained abuse

Manhunt still continues after six shot in drive by shooting

Arrest made following the discovery of uranium traces in a cargo package...

A 71-year-old woman was targeted as she walked along

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"