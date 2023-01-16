Dozens of firefighters dispatched to a blaze at a sports centre in north London

Dozens of firefighters have been dispatched to a blaze that broke out late Sunday evening at the Brimsdown Sports and Social Club in north London.

The fire at Brimsdown Sports and Social Club engulfed the single-storey building

Large plumes of smoke billowed out as crews from seven north and east London fire stations attempted to put out flames.

Witnesses say their they saw police cars and multiple fire engines at the club, which is near Brimsdown station.

Seven police cars, three vans, multiple fire engines and fire and rescue vehicles are all visible in the Brimsdown area of N/NE London.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being investigated.

The LFB was approached for a statement.