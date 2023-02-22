Dozens Of New Officers Are Preparing To Report For Duty As The Variety Of Routes Into Policing Is Showcased In Nottinghamshire - Uknip

Three cohorts – one from each entry route that forms the Policing Education Qualification Framework (PEQF) – are getting ready to serve local communities following their initial training.

Proud family members and friends were at Nottinghamshire Police’s headquarters on Friday (17 February) to see the first cohort take part in a pass out ceremony.

It was the first parade overseen by new Chief Constable Kate Meynell since taking the reins in December 2022.

Addressing the new police constables, CC Meynell said: “Our duty at Nottinghamshire Police is to fight crime, protect vulnerable people and make our communities feel safe and listened to.

“When we are carrying out our duty, our commitment is to serve with integrity, pride and compassion.

“When I talk about pride it really is as simple as, when you’ve finished your tour of duty, I want you to be able to look yourself in the eye and be proud of what you’ve done – because if you’re proud of what you’ve done, you will have done a good job.”

The new officers came through the Professional Policing Degree route. The recruits completed a three-year policing degree at university before successfully applying to join the ranks at Nottinghamshire Police.

The two other cohorts – from the Degree Holder Entry Programme and Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship entry routes – will hold their pass out parades on 24 February and 31 March respectively.

Sergeant Dylan Boddy, of the Learning & Development team, said it was an exciting time for the force.

He said: “This is the first time we’ve had cohorts from all three PEQF routes passing out in a short period of time, with 56 new police officers joining the Nottinghamshire frontline over the coming weeks.

“They include officers from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and experiences as we continue to build a diverse workforce that better reflects the communities we serve.

“That’s why there are various ways to join the police and it is great news for the people of Nottinghamshire that we have been able to take on so many new recruits in this way and so rapidly.”

Among the recruits who took part in Friday’s pass out ceremony was PC Will Brewer, who studied Professional Policing at the University of Northampton prior to joining Notts Police.

The 24-year-old, who gained experience serving as a Special Constable at Northamptonshire Police, is joining the Response team at Newark Police Station.

Asked what inspired him to join the police, PC Brewer said: “I have always seen the police as that beacon of hope in a person’s darkest and most vulnerable moments. The opportunity to have a job which enables me to help those in need every day is something which I couldn’t pass up.

“I’m looking forward to the comradery and joining a team that will become family, as well as getting stuck into every incident.”

Forces across England and Wales have been embarking on recruitment programmes as part of the Government’s pledge to put 20,000 additional officers on the streets.

The Police Uplift Programme was launched in 2019 and Nottinghamshire Police was tasked with reaching 2,380 officers by next month (March 2023) – an ambitious target the force met with a year to go.

It means the force’s ranks have grown by over 400 officers since Uplift began.

Whilst there are various entry routes into policing, they all include a mixture of classroom based and practical training.

These sessions cover a vast range of topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

On-the-job training continues for up to three years until officers are declared fit for independent patrol and graduate.

The three PEQF entry routes help develop vital competencies in new officers, equipping them with the skills and understanding of areas critical for policing in the modern world, including cyber crime and dealing with vulnerable people.

Here is what you need to know about the three PEQF routes:

Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA)

The PCDA takes three years to complete and combines on-the-job learning alongside academic theory and knowledge. As a degree apprentice, you will be a police officer from day one and will spend three years as a probationer. On successfully finishing the programme, you will have completed your probation and achieved your degree – BA Hon Professional Policing Practice.

Nottinghamshire Police delivers this entry route in partnership with the University of Derby.

Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP)

The DHEP takes two years to complete and combines a work-based programme, supported by off the job learning. This programme is aimed at degree-holders, attained in any subject area. From day one, you will be a police officer and will spend two years as a probationer. On successfully finishing the programme you will have completed your probation and achieve a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

Professional Policing Degree (PPD)

If you want to study first, you can undertake a three-year degree in Professional Policing Practice at your own expense and then apply to become a police officer. During your three-year degree course, there may be an option to join as a Special Constable. From day one, you will be a police officer and will follow a shorter on-the-job training programme.



Are there any other routes?

Yes. Nottinghamshire Police recently became the first course in the country to launch a Military Service Leavers Pathway into policing.

The pilot programme enables Armed Forces personnel in their resettlement period to use their enhanced learning credits to follow an apprenticeship in Professional Police Practice.

Candidates study online and face-to-face during a 12-week residential course at RAF Cranwell in their last year of service.

Following successful completion of the course they leave the military and join Nottinghamshire Police to then complete years 2 and 3 of the PCDA programme. On successfully finishing the programme, they complete their probation and achieve a degree.

Can I join the police without a degree?

Currently, yes. A requirement for all trainee police officers to have or gain a degree-level education was reversed by the Government in November 2022.

The College of Policing has been tasked with developing a new non-degree entry route into the police service.

Meanwhile, the existing non-degree Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP), which was being phased out, will remain for the time being.

How can I apply to be a police officer?

Nottinghamshire Police welcome applications from individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate how they inspire and influence those around them; are courageous and show compassion to others, who respect race and diversity and treat people with dignity and respect at all times.