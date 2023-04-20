Thursday, April 20, 2023
Dozens of people have evacuated as firefighters are called to tackle a blaze aboard a Thames Clipper at the Trinity buoy

by uknip247
Dozens Of People Have Evacuated As Firefighters Are Called To Tackle A Blaze Aboard A Thames Clipper At The Trinity Buoy

The fire service was called to investigate reports of a fire on board the vessel at just after 7.30pm after being alerted to the incident by the London Coastguard. this evening (Thursday, April 20).

Six fire engines and the London fire boat have been sent to the scene.

Four crew members and a number of passengers were evacuated before the firefighters arrived.

It is understood that a fire has broken out in the engine room.


Its understood the level of response is due to the location of the blaze than the severity of the incident.

LFB have been approached for a statement

