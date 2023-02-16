A report of indecent exposure in Ashford has prompted an investigation

A man was seen acting inappropriately at a nature reserve in Hothfield around 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. After being challenged by a member of the public, he left the area in the direction of Maidstone Road.

Officers responded, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is white and in his thirties, according to reports. He was dressed in a balaclava, a hat, a green coat, and black trousers.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/29555/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.