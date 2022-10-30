Drill Rapper PERM killed in Brixton Gun battle after 12 shots fired from an automatic weapon

This evening, two men were killed after shots were heard on a residential street in Brixton (Sunday, October 30). A cordon is currently in place on Railton Road, where residents say 12 shots were fired earlier this evening between “a pair on a moped and people in a car” just before 8 p.m.

According to the Metropolitan Police, “[We] were called around 19:50hrs on Sunday, October 30th to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road in SE24. Officers, including firearms officers, are present, as are the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

“At the scene, two men were found injured. Despite emergency services’ efforts, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the nature of their injuries has not been confirmed. one of thoese has been named as Drill Rapper PREM.

“Their next of kin have yet to be notified, and we are waiting for formal identification. Post-mortem examinations will take place as soon as possible. A number of roads in the area have been closed, and crime scenes have been set up.

“Local residents will notice an increased police presence in the area and are encouraged to contact officers if they have any information. At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 6166/30Oct. Call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

A car crashed within the crime scene, according to a local resident. Sebastian Morrison, a local, told MyLondon: “I happened upon the scene while walking to the store, so I’m not a direct witness. I spoke with a few locals who saw and heard some of it.”

He continued: “Shots were heard, and a policewoman on the scene informed me that it was a shooting. Locals heard 12 shots fired, and fire was exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car. At the scene, the car has crashed “.