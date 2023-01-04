Driver, 24, dies after car crashes into A34 overbridge Thames Valley Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or recorded it on a dashcam

The police were called to the accident scene.

Yesterday, a 24-year-old man died after his car crashed on the A34 (January 3). At around 9.15 a.m., the incident occurred near Abingdon.

A white Mercedes E63 AMG left the northbound carriageway between Marcham Interchange and the Faringdon Road overbridge, prompting police to respond. The car collided with the embankment before coming to a stop on the overbridge.

The driver, an Oxfordshire man, died at the scene. No one else was hurt, no one else was in the car, and no arrests were made. Thames Valley Police, on the other hand, is looking for witnesses.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically died as a result of this collision,” PC Ruan Brink of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Abingdon police station, said. In this extremely difficult time, his next of kin are being offered assistance.

“I am appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward. I would also urge any motorists who have dashcams to review any footage in case it captured anything relevant to the investigation in the lead-up to or during the crash.