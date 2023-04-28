Driver airlifted to London hospitial after Dover crash

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Dover.

A black Audi A3 was travelling along the A258 in the St Margaret’s At Cliffe area when it collided with a tree at around 6.25am on Thursday 27 April 2023.

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers would like to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and has dash cam footage which might assist, to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 27-0159.

