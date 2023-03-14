Driver arrested after failing to stop in Police pursuit in Croydon

A driver has been arrested after a police pursuit in the New Addington area that began late Monday evening.

The driver, who is thought to be seriously injured, was treated by officers after he attempted to ram them off-road moments before.

Driver Critical After Failure To Stop Police Pursuit In Croydon

The police pursuit began shortly after midnight on Monday, March 13, 2023, and ended in carnage on Gravel Hill in Croydon.

The London air ambulance paramedics and the London fire bridge were all dispatched to the scene and treated those who were injured. Several people were reported to be trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed.

The road has been closed for nearly eight hours as officers from the Met Police “Catford” Traffic Garage conduct a full predictive collision investigation.

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.