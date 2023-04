Aspen Way in East Lonon has been closed following the multi-vehicle collision late on Saturday night.

The driver and the passenger both made off shortly after the vehicle they were in was involved in a collision.

After making off the driver returned shortly after and was arrested by Police for various offences.

Driver Arrested After Leaving The Scene Of A Collision In East London

The roundabout on Aspen Way remains closed for collision investigation and recovery work to take place. Officers are advised drivers to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.