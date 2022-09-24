Nigel Butler 57, of The White House Headcorn Road Maidstone formally entered not guilty pleas to two counts of death by dangerous driving that on 15/10/2020 at Wrotham caused the death of David Boaler by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, dangerously on a road namely M26 coast bound carriageway Contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

The second of causing death by dangerous driving on 15/10/2020 at Wrotham caused the death of Reece Watson by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle, namely LDV Maxus dangerously on a road namely M26 coast bound carriageway again contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

The trial is due to start on Monday at Maidstone Crown court and is set to last for five days following the horrific incident that took place nearly two years ago.