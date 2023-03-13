Monday, March 13, 2023
Driver injured after food van delivery van was stolen

Police would like to speak to him in connection with a theft incident which happened on 7 December last year in Church End, Southampton.

At 1.40pm, a Harvest Fine Foods van was stolen while the driver was doing a delivery and bruised her leg as it was driven away from the scene.

The vehicle was later recovered in Hardy Close, but the driver’s work phone and three boxes of mince pies valued at £30 were missing.

Since the incident was reported to us, we have followed up different lines of enquiry and arrested a 42-year-old Southampton man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

We are now releasing this image, as we believe this man has valuable information that could help our investigation and we urge him to get in touch with us.

Anyone who knows who he is or has other information or footage relevant to this incident can contact Hampshire Police on 101 or report via our website quoting 44220495114.

