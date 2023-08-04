Driver jailed for fatally injuring cyclist and fleeing the scene

A driver who failed to stop after fatally injuring a cyclist in a collision in Newham has been jailed.

Syed Minhaz Ahmed, 32 , of Third Avenue, Newham, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 4 August where he was sentenced to four years imprisonment, two of which will be served on licence; he was also disqualified from driving for six years and will be required to take an extended retest at the end of the disqualification period.

On Friday, 24 July 2020 Ahmed was found to have been driving at more than twice the speed limit moments before his car hit Jay Kristiansen on Romford Road.

Mr Kristiansen, who was 31, was thrown from his bike and despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics he died from his injuries in the Royal London Hospital the next day.

Ahmed did not stop at the scene and his car was later found abandoned, he handed himself into police 33 hours later.

Acting Detective Sergeant Liz Carrey said: “Ahmed’s reckless actions that day led to the death of young man, which has devastated his family and friends. I would like to recognise their dignity throughout the trial, which has been incredibly difficult for them.

“Our investigation showed that Ahmed had no regard for public safety, with CCTV showing that he had been driving at over 65mph in 30mph zone. After the collision he drove away, leaving Mr Kristiansen with catastrophic injuries, relying on other members of the public to call for help.

“Time and time again we see the devastating impact of dangerous driving and it is right that Ahmed has received a custodial sentence today, I hope that the sentence handed down today serves as a warning of the potential consequences of driving recklessly.”

A spokesperson for Jay’s family said: “Jay was a funny and caring young man, in particular, he had a great kindness and love of animals. He still had so many hope and dreams, including having a family of his own. We will not be able to see him realise those dreams. Today we finally got justice for our cheeky little chappie. We will miss you forever, life isn’t the same without you here.”

Ahmed was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, at Snaresbrook Crown Court after a five-day trial in March 2023, where a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.