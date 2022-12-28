Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Driver Rushed To The Hospital With A Suspected Spinal Injury After Early Morning Crash In Croydon
Home BREAKING Driver rushed to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after early morning crash in Croydon

Driver rushed to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after early morning crash in Croydon

by @uknip247

After a crash in Croydon in the early hours of the morning, a driver was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury. While police dealt with the scene, road closures were in effect throughout the morning (December 28), causing traffic in the area.

At around 2 a.m., the Met Police were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Wellesley Road in Croydon. Officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes, treated the patient for a spinal injury, and immediately transported him to a major trauma centre. According to the Met Police, no other cars are believed to have been involved at this time. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Driver Rushed To The Hospital With A Suspected Spinal Injury After Early Morning Crash In Croydon

Driver Rushed To The Hospital With A Suspected Spinal Injury After Early Morning Crash In Croydon

Police were called at approximately 2am on Wednesday, 28 December to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car on Wellesley Road, Croydon,” a Met Police spokesperson said. Officers and the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene. The driver of the car, a man whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital as a precaution; he was not seriously injured.

Driver Rushed To The Hospital With A Suspected Spinal Injury After Early Morning Crash In Croydon

Driver Rushed To The Hospital With A Suspected Spinal Injury After Early Morning Crash In Croydon

“At this time, it is believed that no other vehicles were involved. While the scene was being dealt with, road closures were put in place. There have been no arrests, and the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.”

“We were called at 2.02am this morning (28 December) to reports of a road traffic collision in Wellesley Road, Croydon,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Cody Fisher one from Birmingham and...

Shocking images show the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion that ripped...

The husband of a British mother-of-two killed while defending her home on...

Woman in her 80’s killed in non suspicious Walthamstow blaze

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a kitchen fire at...

14 year old boy rushed to hospital after being bitten by a...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Kiran Pun have released two men...

The Chief Constable of Merseyside Police has vowed to bring the killer...

Have you seen missing Lilly?

Police have named the 23-year-old victim as Cody Fisher who was stabbed...

Officers investigating an assault on a woman are seeking the public’s help...

Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man whose body was...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"