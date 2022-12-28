Driver rushed to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after early morning crash in Croydon

After a crash in Croydon in the early hours of the morning, a driver was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury. While police dealt with the scene, road closures were in effect throughout the morning (December 28), causing traffic in the area.

At around 2 a.m., the Met Police were called to the scene of a single-car crash on Wellesley Road in Croydon. Officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes, treated the patient for a spinal injury, and immediately transported him to a major trauma centre. According to the Met Police, no other cars are believed to have been involved at this time. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“At this time, it is believed that no other vehicles were involved. While the scene was being dealt with, road closures were put in place. There have been no arrests, and the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.”

“We were called at 2.02am this morning (28 December) to reports of a road traffic collision in Wellesley Road, Croydon,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.