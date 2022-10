At 01:04 hours the police received multiple calls of an RTI on Denmark Road, Cowes.

It appears a blue Mazda has collided with 2 parked vehicles. The Mazda’s airbags have been deployed.

The driver tried to leave the scene and was detained by members of the public.

When officers arrived the male driver was breathalysed and failed the test.

The driver is now under arrested on suspicion of ‘drink driving’.

