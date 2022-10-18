Between Monday 10 October and Sunday 16 October 2022, vehicles were targeted in Canterbury Road, Claremont Road and Moorhall Avenue. Incidents were also reported in Marine Parade, Hythe and Farthing Common in Lyminge.

Cars, a van and a coach were broken into. During one incident a car window was smashed and a bag with bank cards and cash was stolen, in another, tools were stolen from a van and keys and cash were among the items stolen from a coach. In Lyminge a camera was reported stolen from a vehicle.

Sergeant Sheena Maclean-Bell from Folkestone’s Community Safety Unit said: ‘We believe these are opportunistic thieves who would be prepared to break into a car and steal anything available. This can be loose change or very expensive valuables including tools, so we are urging everyone to be vigilant and make sure nothing is left on display and that cars are locked.

‘Whilst we look into this recent spike in reports, we would urge residents to report anything suspicious to Kent Police straight away and invest in CCTV where possible, which can really help in identifying perpetrators.’

Additional security advice:

• Don’t leave anything on display, no matter how small

• Take valuables like laptops and satnavs with you

• Wipe satnav suction marks away from your windscreen or dashboard

• Remove the stereo if you can

• Never leave your keys in the ignition

• An immobiliser or steering lock can help secure older vehicles

• Park in a garage, secure car park or well-lit area if possible

• Make sure you don’t leave your car keys visible from the outside of your home.