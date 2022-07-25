The situation is improving, with the port processing 72,000 passengers so far this weekend, but motorists should expect delays.

Drivers should plan ahead of time, obey diversion signs, double-check before leaving, and allow plenty of time for their journey. When travelling to the port or Eurotunnel, motorists should also make sure they have enough food and drink.

The Operation Brock traffic management scheme, which is being used on the M20 to manage the flow of freight heading to Europe, will have an impact on passengers travelling to Europe.

Operation Brock is part of a series of measures designed to strengthen Kent’s resilience in the event of service disruptions across the English Channel.

The M20 coastbound between junctions 8 (Maidstone) and 12 is currently closed to non-freight traffic (Folkestone).

To help manage traffic flows, the M20 eastbound entry slip roads at J9, J10, and J11 are also closed.

The M20’s London-bound carriageway is fully open to all vehicles and flowing freely.

Non-freight traffic is currently being diverted to the Eurotunnel via the A20.

The A2 and M2 are required for tourist traffic to the Port of Dover.

Freight drivers are reminded to follow the signs and use the M20 to connect with Operation Brock at M20 junction 8.

Any EU-bound hauliers who do not comply with signage and attempt to jump the queue face a £300 fine as well as being sent to the back of the queue by police or enforcement agents.

Over 100 fixed penalty notices for non-compliance have been issued in the last 48 hours.

Toby Howe, Tactical Lead of the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), stated, ‘Partners of the Kent Resilience Forum have overnight managed to clear some of the backlog and reduce queues of hauliers and passengers, and get people safely on their way to Europe.’

‘Today is another busy day, and we are constantly reviewing traffic management plans on the M20, A20, M2 and A2 to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.’

‘We understand how difficult and frustrating the last few days have been for so many people attempting to leave for the summer vacation. We’d like to thank everyone affected for their continued patience and support as we work to keep Kent moving and people on their way.’