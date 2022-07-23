Passengers travelling to Europe will be impacted further by the Operation Brock traffic management scheme, which is being used on the M20 to manage the flow of freight heading to the continent. Operation Brock is part of a series of measures designed to strengthen Kent’s resilience in the event of service disruptions across the English Channel.

The M20 coastbound between junctions 8 (Maidstone) and 12 is currently closed to non-freight traffic (Folkestone). To help manage traffic flows, the M20 eastbound entry slip roads at J9, J10, and J11 are also closed. The carriageway leading to London is fully open and flowing freely. Non-freight traffic is currently being diverted to the Eurotunnel via the A20. The A2 and M2 are required for tourist traffic to the Port of Dover.

Drivers planning to travel in or through Kent should plan ahead of time, follow diversion signs, check before they travel, and allow plenty of extra time.

Freight drivers are reminded to obey the signs, use the M20, and join Operation Brock at M20 junction 8. Any EU-bound hauliers who do not comply with signage and attempt to jump the queue face a £300 fine as well as being sent to the back of the queue by police or enforcement agents. Over 100 fixed penalty notices for noncompliance have been issued in the last 24 hours.

Toby Howe, KRF Tactical Lead, stated, “All partners of the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) are working round the clock to try to keep traffic moving and support those living, working, visiting, or passing through Kent.” We are acutely aware of the consequences of border disruption, and traffic controls are currently our best option for keeping the county moving as smoothly as possible.

‘We thank everyone for their continued patience and are committed to assisting everyone in overcoming these issues, but due to the disruption at the ferry ports and Eurotunnel, drivers should plan for lengthy delays and ensure passengers have adequate supplies of water, food, and any medicines required.’ Drivers should also inspect their vehicles before leaving to ensure there are no problems with the tyres, oil, or fuel.

‘The KRF is continuing to do everything possible to reduce queues and get people on their way.’ Please don’t gamble with your safety – if you decide to travel, you must be prepared.’