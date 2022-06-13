The independent garage in upmarket Chelsea has a history of charging exorbitant gas prices.

However, the latest charges of £238.9 for unleaded gasoline and £249.9 for diesel caught motorists off guard.

“It’s just staggering, I can’t comprehend it,” self-employed gas engineer Owen Mackenzie said.

Mr Mackenzie, a former Ninja Warriors competitor, added, “I’ve stopped using my van to use my partner’s car to try and save a bit more on fuel.” I’m not sure what I’ll do as a self-employed engineer; it’s just too much.”

Soaring fuel prices have become a major contributor to the cost-of-living crisis.

According to the RAC, the average price of a litre of petrol is £185.04. Diesel is now worth £190.92.

A probe into petrol station operators has been ordered in response to price concerns.

Fuel prices are expected to remain high for some time, according to the report.

An independant courier said he was out of gas and had no choice but to use the Chelsea forecourt.

“It’s absurdly steep,” he said.

“It’s something I need, so I’ll do it.” It has a significant impact on us because we must begin renegotiating our contracts with the companies for which we work.

“I probably won’t return,” he added.