Drivers in Salisbury should seek advice after keyless car thefts

Following a number of thefts in recent weeks, Police are urging people in the Salisbury area who own vehicles with keyless entry systems to be cautious.

On February 2, a Volvo XC40 that was securely parked on a city driveway was stolen while the keys were inside the address.

The vehicle was later discovered in the Thames Valley area.

A Ford Kuga Titanium 4×4 was stolen on January 31. When the theft occurred, both sets of keys were inside the house, and the car had been locked overnight.

On January 25, a Ford Ranger XLT Thunder that had been locked and secure was stolen.

“Reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously – we understand the impact that the theft of such a vehicle can have on the victims,” said Insp Tina Osborn. Not only does it cost money, but it can also cause significant disruption in someone’s life, particularly if the vehicle is their only means of getting to and from work or caring for family members. Victims may feel extremely vulnerable as a result.

“We are conducting extensive investigations into these recent incidents, and we continue to work closely with neighbouring forces because those who commit these types of crimes frequently travel further afield in order to evade police.”

There are several steps you can take to help protect your vehicle, so please read the following advice carefully.

Keep your vehicle locked, windows closed, and keys safe.

To prevent transmissions, place the key card/fob in a Faraday case/pouch.

If possible, park the vehicle in a locked garage.

Park in a well-lit area that is visible from your property and any CCTV cameras.

Leave no valuables on display, such as wallets, phones, or GPS units.

Use a second steering lock.

Use an artificial DNA property marker such as Smartwater or SelectaDNA to identify the items of property/tools stored in the vehicle.

If you have a non-keyless vehicle, park it behind the high-value vehicle.

Check with your car dealership for advice, as the manufacturer/dealer can frequently track the vehicle if it is stolen.

If the vehicle is a company vehicle, contact your fleet managers, who can provide advice on crime prevention and tracking.

More information can be found at Relay Theft