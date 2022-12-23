Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas

by @uknip247

Motorists are being warned about “treacherous” driving conditions due to heavy rainfall, as millions of people embark on a Christmas getaway. This is the A249 in Kent following a recent downpour leaving large amounts  of surface water

Auto Draft

Drivers need to slow down if

Standing water remains on many roads in southern England, despite a spell of relatively drier weather following recent downpours.

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas

Some of the driving conditions have been treacherous this morning  A man was killed with the M20 smart motorway saw a section closed for over 15 hours

 

Auto Draft

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas.

An RAC survey indicated that 3.1 million drivers will make a leisure trip by car on Tuesday, as many people clock up the miles to be with family and friends in time for Christmas Day.

RELATED ARTICLES

Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on...

A man and woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in...

Airlines are facing millions of pounds in additional fuel costs as they...

Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection...

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged in his...

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the M20

Fatal collision closes section of the M20 smart motorway for over 15...

A Norwich man has been convicted of murdering his friend

A retained Watch Manager is retiring on Christmas Eve after serving the...

A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has...

Police in Rotherham are continuing to ask for your help to find...

Do you recognise this man?

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"