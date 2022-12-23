Motorists are being warned about “treacherous” driving conditions due to heavy rainfall, as millions of people embark on a Christmas getaway. This is the A249 in Kent following a recent downpour leaving large amounts of surface water

Standing water remains on many roads in southern England, despite a spell of relatively drier weather following recent downpours.

Some of the driving conditions have been treacherous this morning A man was killed with the M20 smart motorway saw a section closed for over 15 hours

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely for Christmas.

An RAC survey indicated that 3.1 million drivers will make a leisure trip by car on Tuesday, as many people clock up the miles to be with family and friends in time for Christmas Day.