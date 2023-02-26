Drivers using a mobile phone while at the wheel and those suspected of having defective vision will be targeted during the latest national road safety campaign

Between Monday 27 February and Sunday 12 March officers from the Roads Policing Unit will be supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s campaign targeting the minority of drivers who make calls and send texts when they should be paying attention to the road.

Using a phone while driving is one of the offences dubbed the ‘fatal four’ as it is one of the biggest contributing factors to fatal and serious injury collisions. The other factors are speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers in marked and unmarked vehicles will also be conducting roadside eyesight tests where they suspect a driver may have a defective vision as part of the campaign.

All drivers must be able to meet the eyesight standard for driving by reading a number plate from 20 metres in daylight conditions. A motorist who drives when unable to meet this standard is committing an offence and will have their licence revoked by the DVLA and will not be returned until the driver can demonstrate that their eyesight meets the required standard and re-applies for their licence with the DVLA.

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘It’s vital that motorists put safety first. It’s more than just a penalty, you could seriously injure or kill another road user going about their personal business by checking that text or taking a call or by getting behind the wheel knowing your vision isn’t up to standard.

‘Officers will be working with partners and using an intelligence-led approach to catch and penalise those who disregard the law.

‘The message is clear – don’t do it and don’t let others take the risk either.’