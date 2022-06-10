Officers will be deployed specifically in the Greenhithe and Bluewater areas between Friday, June 10 and Sunday, June 12, 2022, as part of a planned action to target people who use vehicles in an anti-social manner.

A section 34 dispersal order will also be implemented to prevent large groups of people from congregating in the area, which could lead to anti-social behaviour.

‘We constantly work hard to tackle anti-social behaviour, which is often caused by a minority but can have an adverse effect on a whole community,’ said Community Safety Unit Inspector for north Kent, Insp Trevor Jenner.

‘Our action this weekend will be to ensure that no anti-social behaviour occurs and that there is no disruption to those who live, work, or visit the area.’

‘While we want people to enjoy their weekends, we are aware that anti-social driving and the noise associated with it can have a negative impact on the local community, and so we will be taking strong action to prevent this, including the seizure of vehicles if necessary.’

He is also an armed forces champion for Kent Police, and he has helped many veterans he has met in the community, as well as those who have been identified as having a connection to the forces through calls received through the Force Control Room.

Adrian regularly attends coffee mornings for veterans organised by Age Concern in Margate, where he informs them about issues affecting their community and warns them about scams that may target the elderly.

He also participates in local Thanet events such as Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Sunday. He organised and led a group of volunteers last year to clean up the War Memorial in Margate’s Trinity Memorial Gardens in time for Armistice Day.

‘I was not aware I was receiving an award- it came as a complete surprise – I had no idea!’ said PCSO Butterworth, who served in the Royal Artillery for nine years.

‘As part of my job, any calls to the control room relating to anyone who has served in the forces, as well as any police response, will be flagged to me.’ I will contact the veteran, whether young or old, victim or perpetrator, and arrange a meeting over a cup of tea and a chat. If I can assist them, I will; perhaps they have PTSD or mental health issues, or they are struggling to find a home or a job, or they simply can’t settle back into civilian life after their time in the military.

‘They say a problem shared is a problem halved, so if they want to express themselves without judgement or need assistance, I will do what I can.’

‘PCSO Butterworth plays an important role in that he can use his own personal experience to connect with those in need who have military backgrounds,’ said Inspector Ian Swallow of Thanet Community Safety Unit.

‘Sometimes, people want to talk about their concerns with someone who can reassure them from a similar perspective, and we are proud of PCSO Butterworth’s ability to do so. He will assist them in reporting a crime, and if it is not a police matter, he will work with partner agencies to refer veterans to additional resources.’

Adrian accepted his award at the Kent and Medway Civilian Military Partnership Conference in Folkestone on Tuesday, June 7. Lady Colgrain, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Kent, presented it to him.