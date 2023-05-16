In a remarkable display of technological advancement and collaboration between emergency services, a woman who had been missing for over eight hours after sustaining a broken leg in woodland was successfully located and rescued using drone technology.

The incident unfolded in Faversham, where the Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called to aid Kent Police in the search for the woman shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 14. It was believed that she had ventured into the woodland following a phone call earlier in the day, only to be left without battery power.

Drone Technology Assists In Rescue Of Injured Woman Missing In Woodland

Responding swiftly to the call, KFRS dispatched a technical rescue unit equipped with two state-of-the-art drones fitted with infrared technology. The drones were deployed simultaneously to search two specific areas near Colonels Lane.

After approximately two hours of diligently scouring the wooded area from above, firefighter and drone pilot Ali Gilfillan successfully located the missing woman. The rest of the rescue team promptly rushed to her aid, assessing her condition and improvising a splint to support her broken leg. The team then carried her on a stretcher for approximately 300 meters through the woodland until they reached a road. At that point, she was handed over to the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Reflecting on the successful mission, firefighter Ali expressed the indescribable feeling of finding a missing person and emphasized the crucial role that modern technology plays in such operations. He praised the combination of skills, advanced tools, and effective coordination between various emergency services, highlighting the remarkable outcomes that can be achieved.

KFRS Technical Rescue Supervisor Jim Chaston commended the invaluable contribution of drone technology in aiding emergency response efforts. He emphasized how drones are frequently employed to locate missing individuals and provide crucial insights during firefighting operations, including fire spread analysis, identifying hot spots, assessing structural stability, and gathering evidence for investigations.

Chaston added that the continuous evolution and adaptation of technology within the fire service enable them to always be prepared and provide assistance when people need it the most.

The successful rescue serves as a testament to the power of innovative technologies and the dedicated efforts of emergency service personnel, ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in challenging situations.