Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across North East jailed

Finlay, 39, was involved in the supply of 114 kilograms of cocaine and 18 kilograms of heroin between July 2019 and May 2020.

A drug dealer involved in a large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin across the North East has been jailed.

Christopher Finlay has this week been brought to justice for his role in the illicit supply of Class A drugs throughout Northumbria.

The 39-year-old is already serving a custodial sentence after he was found to have stashed two kilograms of cocaine inside a hidden compartment of his car when he was pulled over by police in May 2020.

Later that year, on October 6, he was jailed for four years and eight months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting to possessing cocaine with the intent to supply.

A further investigation following that conviction led officers to infiltrate a number of encrypted messages showing Finlay’s further involvement in the supply of significant quantities of cocaine and heroin.

During a search of his Newcastle address, officers located a drug tick list which showed Finlay was involved in the supply of 114 kilograms of cocaine and 18 kilograms of heroin between July 2019 and May 2020.

Finlay, of Blakelaw, was subsequently interviewed in regards the further investigation and in September 2022 pleaded guilty to being part of a conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

On Tuesday (March 14), a judge jailed him for seven-and-a-half years at Newcastle Crown Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police’s Crime Department, said: “This is an outstanding outcome which is the result of some excellent work by a number of detectives and officers.

“They have shown superb diligence and determination to make sure Finlay was brought to justice for his role in this large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin across our region.

“There is no place in our communities for illicit substances such as these, and this is the latest in a long line of successes under the banner of Operation Sentinel – our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime in the North East.

“I hope Finlay’s conviction sends out a strong message that reverberates across our communities. We will not tolerate drug-related crime and will use every tactic available in order to pursue perpetrators and ensure they have their day in court.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in this successful conviction, and we will continue to do all we can in order to stop drug dealers in their tracks.”

