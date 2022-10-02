ADVERTISEMENT

Heroin, weapons and cash have been seized from a property near Westerham after a patrolling officer had initially followed and searched a suspicious car.

The vehicle, a green Subaru, came to the attention of the constable during the early hours of Saturday 24 September 2022. He followed it in a marked police car to a destination in Otford Lane, Halstead where a search led to the recovery of 22 bags of herbal cannabis.

The driver was arrested and assisting officers then attended a location in Brasted Hill, where two cannabis cultivations were discovered. Police also seized quantities of heroin and cocaine, a knuckle duster, machete and almost £10,000 in cash.

George Lisle, aged 28, of no fixed address was later charged with three counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, producing a controlled drug (cannabis), possessing an offensive weapon and obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of their duty. He was further charged with failing to produce a driving licence and driving without insurance or a valid licence.

The suspect appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 September and was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 24 October.