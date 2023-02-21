A flat that became a hotspot for antisocial behaviour and drug use has been closed down

Neighbours in Hucknall’s Spring Street reported drug offences, noise nuisance, fly-tipping, and criminal damage linked to the address.

Nottinghamshire Police worked in collaboration with Ashfield District Council to gather evidence and take decisive action.

On February 16, 2023, a closure order was granted at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The order, issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act of 2014, will be in effect for three months and will prevent anyone from entering the address.

Breach of the order may result in prosecution and the imposition of a fine or imprisonment.

“The behaviour of people in and around this property caused considerable distress to neighbouring residents and was totally unacceptable,” said Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield. We have now ensured that decisive action has been taken in collaboration with our council partners.

“The residents living in this area were clearly in need of help, and I am pleased we have been able to give it to them. This is one of several local properties we have assisted in closing in the last six months, and it will most likely not be the last. So, if anyone else is afraid of their neighbours, I would encourage them to inform us so that we can begin to take action.”

“I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this case for their assistance in obtaining the order,” said Antonio Taylor, Community Safety Manager at Ashfield District Council. The three-month period will provide relief to local residents, who will hopefully no longer have to deal with ongoing anti-social behaviour related to the address. I hope this sends a strong message to Ashfield residents that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”