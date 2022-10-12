RAF fighter jets are said to have escorted a plane into London Stansted Airport this evening.

The airline plane was escorted to the airport shortly after 9 p.m. this evening (October 12), where fire engines are thought to be ‘waiting on the runway.’

“A Jet2 Airbus A321 with the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert has been dispatched and is currently trailing behind the commercial airliner.”

According to a report, a drunk man onboard claimed there was a device onboard the aircraft, which is now parked at Standsted Airport.

