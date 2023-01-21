Due to a large building fire adjacent to the road at Ebdens Hill, the A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the A28 at Baldslow and the A2100 near Battle

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service units are on the scene, as is Sussex Police traffic management assistance.

East Sussex Fire Service is attending a fire in the roof at Claremont Preparatory School in Ebdens Hill St. Leonards-On-Sea

A spokesperson for ESRS said “At 12:26 we were called to reports of a fire in a roof on Ebdens Hill, Westfield. Six pumps are in attendance from Bohemia Road, The Ridge, Battle, Bexhill, and Herstmonceux.

Please avoid the area. Those in the area please stay inside and close windows and doors.”

Southbound/coastbound: Take the route indicated by a hollow circle symbol on local road signs:

Take the B2089 Park Lane exit off the A21.

Continue east to Cripps Corner and then to the B2089.

Turn right at the Broad Oak junction with the A28.

Follow the A28 towards Hastings and rejoin the A21 at Baldslow Northbound/Londonbound – on local roads, follow the route marked with a hollow square symbol:

Exit the A21 at Baldslow and merge onto the A28.

Continue on the A28 until it intersects with the B2089 at Broad Oak.

Turn left and continue west on the B2089 through Cripps Corner.

Continue on the B2089 until you reach the A21.