Due to a single vehicle collision, the M3 in Surrey is closed in both directions between J2 (#M25) and J3 (Lightwater).

All emergency services, including Air Ambulance, were present.

Surrey Police are still on the scene and will conduct a thorough investigation. The closure is expected to be lengthy and in place for an extended period of time.

Surrey Police are being assisted with traffic management by National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers.

Diversion Routes: Westbound motorists are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M3 at J2 and join the M25 in the clockwise direction.

Travel clockwise on the M25 and exit at J13.

Take the A30 exit and proceed to the A308.

Take the A30 Egham By-Pass exit.

Take the A30 through Sunningdale and on to Bagshot.

Take the first exit at the roundabout with Grove End.

Follow the road until it intersects with the A322, then turn left onto the A322.

Take the third exit at the roundabout to rejoin the M3 westbound.

Eastbound motorists are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M3 at J3, then take the first exit onto the A322.

Exit the A322 and merge onto the A30 London Road.

Take the A30 through Sunningdale and on to Egham.

Join the M25 at J13 and proceed anticlockwise to M25 J12, where you will rejoin the M3 westbound.