Due to an ongoing police-led incident, the M3 in Hampshire is closed in both directions between J7 Drummer Interchange (Basingstoke A30) and J6 Black Dam Interchange (Basingstoke, Newbury, Alton A339, Reading (A33)) near Basingstoke.

Hampshire Police are in command of the situation on the ground. National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene to help with traffic control.

Diversion route westbound/southbound

Take the route indicated by a solid triangle symbol on local road signs:

Exit the M3 at J6 and take the second exit at the roundabout onto the M3 Spur Road to the Black Dam Interchange.

Take the first exit off the A30 onto the A30. Continue on the A30 past Basingstoke to J7 of the M3.

To rejoin the M3 westbound, take the third exit from the junction roundabout.

diversion route eastbound/northbound

Take the route indicated by a solid diamond symbol on local road signs:

Exit at J7 and take the first exit onto the A30 towards Basingstoke at the roundabout.

Continue on the A30 through Basingstoke. Continue on the A30 out of Basingstoke until you reach the Black Dam Interchange.

Take the third exit onto the M3 Spur road, which will take you to J6 of the M3.

To rejoin the M3 eastbound, take the first exit from the roundabout.