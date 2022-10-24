Emergency services have been called to what is being classed as a critical incident in North London this evening.

Specialists armed officers along with counter-terror expertise have been deployed to a property on Satta Mews in Hackney. It is understood that a number of properties have been evacuated and a large cordon has been put in place.

A number of surrounding roads on A105 Green Lanes (All approaches) and at the junction of Stoke Newington Church Street have been cordoned off by officers after a serious threat was man by the man just after 8.30pm on Monday evening.

A HART Team from London Ambulance Service and Fire crews have also been called and await nearby.

The MET Police have been approached for comment.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes and to avoid the area.

UPDATE Just in from the Met:

Officers are responding, alongside the London Ambulance Service, to an incident in Sattar Mews, N16 where a person is reported to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Due to the nature of some comments made during the incident, a cordon has been put in place requiring the evacuation of some neighbouring streets.

This is a precautionary measure while we continue to deal with the incident. We will provide further updates when we can.