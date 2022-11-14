Due to weather conditions this morning, those heading to London City Airport or Gatwick Airport to catch a flight are advised to check travel or flight status

The warning was is (Monday, November 14). This morning, the Met Office issued a weather warning for London, the East and South East of England. The fog warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, please check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport,” London City Airport tweeted today. It comes on the heels of a tweet last night that said, “It’s a foggy London night, and the fog may linger into Monday morning, so we’d encourage all passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.”

Gatwick Airport Police also tweeted a photo of the fog, warning drivers to use caution when travelling to and from the airport. According to them, there are some areas of very low visibility on the road network surrounding the airport.

The Met Office has warned that visibility could be reduced to 100 metres in some areas due to fog, and that people should expect slow journey times, delays to bus and train services, and the possibility of flight delays or cancellations.