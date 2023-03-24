Saturday, March 25, 2023
During a day of operation in the Royal Wootton Bassett area, road policing officers discovered 96 motoring offences

by uknip247

This week, officers conducting Project Zero patrols in Royal Wootton Bassett and surrounding villages discovered 96 motoring offences.

Every Wednesday, Project Zero conducts a road policing operation in a different part of the county. Officers will target drivers who commit any of the fatal five offences in an effort to reduce the number of fatalities on our roads.

While the work being done is very much routine for our RPU officers, the project sees the department increase resources to target those who are driving at excessive speeds, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, using a phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, or driving in a careless or dangerous manner.

This week, officers combined Project Zero patrols with Operation Tramline, a joint National Highways and NRPOI (National Roads Policing Operations And Intelligence) initiative that involves an unmarked HGV patrolling the M4.

“During the day, a total of 96 motoring offences were detected, which ranged from speeding, failure to wear seat belts, and using mobile phones while driving, as well as vehicles with insecure loads,” said A/Insp Will Ayres.

“The speed enforcement team visited four different locations to conduct speed checks in response to community concerns, including Cricklade, Charlton, and Little Somerford.” In Little Somerford, a driver was caught driving at 48mph in a 30mph zone.”

Next Wednesday, Project Zero will be at a different location in the county.

