Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING During a pre-planned multi-agency operation in Dartford, a suspected illegal gambling ring was targeted

During a pre-planned multi-agency operation in Dartford, a suspected illegal gambling ring was targeted

by uknip247

During a pre-planned multi-agency operation in Dartford, a suspected illegal gambling ring was targeted.

Officers from Kent Police, Dartford Council, and Kent Fire and Rescue Service carried out the operation on the evening of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, when they visited a commercial premises in West Hill.

Officers led by Kent Police used powers granted by the Gambling Act 2005 to gain entry to the building, where they discovered approximately 15 people.

Illegal alcohol sales and gambling tables were observed. Officers also discovered a large amount of cocaine and cannabis.

The investigation into the illegal gambling ring and drug distribution is still ongoing.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Three suspects were apprehended after police broke up a break-in

Officers seized thousands of pounds of suspected illicit tobacco after a PCSO...

A delivery driver was attacked by a group of men who threatened...

A Paddock Wood burglary suspect has been charged in connection with allegations...

Detectives investigating two attempted robberies in Folkestone are looking for witnesses.

Police are looking for information about two burglaries in which an offender...

Are you ready to Go Hard or Go Home? Prepare to witness...

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that transgender woman Isla Bryson, who was convicted...

Joelinton, a Newcastle United footballer, was fined nearly £30,000 – more than...

The Met, along with police forces from Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Thames Valley,...

Tonbridge officers discovered cocaine hidden in a magnetic box on a dealer’s...

Acton murder: A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been identified and photographed after...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More