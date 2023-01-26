During a pre-planned multi-agency operation in Dartford, a suspected illegal gambling ring was targeted.

Officers from Kent Police, Dartford Council, and Kent Fire and Rescue Service carried out the operation on the evening of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, when they visited a commercial premises in West Hill.

Officers led by Kent Police used powers granted by the Gambling Act 2005 to gain entry to the building, where they discovered approximately 15 people.

Illegal alcohol sales and gambling tables were observed. Officers also discovered a large amount of cocaine and cannabis.

The investigation into the illegal gambling ring and drug distribution is still ongoing.