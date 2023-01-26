During a road check in Gravesend, a man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, officers stopped 87 vehicles in Harmer Street as part of an operation to identify vehicles used in crime and motorists committing traffic violations.

One driver who was pulled over for not wearing his seatbelt was discovered to be wanted on a European arrest warrant for domestic abuse and human trafficking. He has since been transferred to another police department.

Luis Batusha, 21, of Edwin Street, Gravesend, has been charged with class A drug possession. He was bailed on the spot and is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on February 22.

Another driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after he was seen not wearing his seatbelt. He has been released on bail until April 21st, while investigations continue.

After coming to their attention, officers arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences.

During the operation, eight traffic offence reports were issued to motorists for reasons such as driving without a licence or insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt.

One driver disregarded a ‘no entry’ sign, and two others ran a red light.

During the operation, officers were joined by Gravesham Council’s environmental health team, who spoke with 17 waste carrying vehicles and reported one for violations.

‘This is the latest operation across the district and has yielded some great results,’ said Insp Jamie Little of the north Kent Local Policing Team. We are only interested in drivers who are breaking the law on purpose.

‘Pre-planned operations like these are important to reassure residents that we are not only reactively responding to incidents, but that we are also patrolling and visible throughout the district.’