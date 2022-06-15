Officers were patrolling Repton Park on Friday, June 10, 2022, around 5 p.m., in response to reports of drug dealing. Two Londoners, a man and a woman, were stopped and searched near Lancaster Way.

Patrol officers discovered wraps of class A drugs and arrested the 22-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. The 34-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Police also seized two mobile phones.

Following further inquiries, a property in Sir Bernard Paget Avenue was searched around 10.30 p.m. Officers from Ashford’s Community Policing Team were assisted by Police Dog Roxy, who sniffed out drugs hidden beneath a mattress. Officers seized marijuana, cocaine, heroin, weighing scales, three knives, and two cellphones.

Four people were arrested for drug offences inside the address, including a 33-year-old woman and three men, one aged 22 and the other two aged 27.

All six individuals have since been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

