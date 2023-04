The parade was led by more than a dozen people in paramilitary-style dress and ended at Derry’s City Cemetery where around 300 people were taking part in an event to commemorate the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

None of the PSNI officers had been injured in the attack, and the police have advised drivers of road debris in the area.

There was potential for public disorder over Easter, with “very strong intelligence” suggesting dissident Republicans were planning attacks in Derry.