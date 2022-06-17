During dawn search warrants, £25,000 in jewellery was seized.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has made more than a dozen arrests as part of a large-scale fraud investigation.

Officers conducted dawn raids on properties in Kent, London, Essex, and Hertfordshire on Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Detectives are looking for people who are suspected of being involved in complex fraud, such as money laundering and tax evasion. Thirteen people were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Cheat the Public Revenue as a result of the pre-planned activity.

A 37-year-old man from Rochester; A 40-year-old man from London; A 33-year-old man from Sevenoaks; A 60-year-old man from Sevenoaks; A 48-year-old man from Sevenoaks; A 38-year-old man from Sittingbourne; A 31-year-old man from Gravesend; A 41-year-old man from Hertfordshire; A 38-year-old man from Sevenoaks; A 50-

Several items were seized during the arrests, including £150,000 in cash, 27 high-value watches, multiple pieces of expensive jewellery, including a Cartier jewellery set worth around £25,000, and five off-road bikes and a mountain bike.

This enforcement action followed the execution of 28 search warrants on March 23, 2022. They were specifically related to drug supply, with £13.5 million in assets restrained, bank accounts frozen, and the sale of property, cars, and homes prohibited.

At the time, seventeen people were arrested. Seven of them are still on police bail, while the remaining ten have all been charged with separate offences. Eight of them were charged with cocaine conspiracy. One person was charged with concealing criminal property, and the tenth with fraud by false representation. The legal proceedings are still ongoing.