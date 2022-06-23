Officers from Staffordshire Police, assisted by colleagues from the National Crime Agency (NCA), successfully executed warrants at various addresses in Tamworth, Burntwood, and Walsall this morning as part of an ongoing operation to target drug supply (Thursday 23 June).

Officers seized approximately £100,000 in cash as well as suspected Class A and Class B drugs worth approximately £60,000 in total.

They also arrested 11 people:

> A 24-year-old Burntwood man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance.

> A 28-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance.

> A 29-year-old Tamworth man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply a Class A controlled substance and possessing with intent to supply a Class B controlled substance.

> A 29-year-old Tamworth man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance and cultivating a Class B controlled substance.

> A 31-year-old Tamworth man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of Class A drugs.

> A 31-year-old Tamworth man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply a Class B controlled substance.

> A 34-year-old Tamworth man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance.

> A 35-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance.

> A 35-year-old Tamworth man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance.

> A 40-year-old Swadlincote man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a Class B controlled substance.

> A 58-year-old Tamworth woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They are all still being held by police at this time.

“The raids we carried out today are part of an extensive, ongoing operation set up to tackle drug supply in Tamworth,” said Detective Inspector Tim Boulton of the force’s Major and Organised Crime Unit.

“The total value of cash and drugs recovered by officers as part of this operation gives some idea of the scope of organised crime we’ve been able to disrupt.”

“I hope the results we’ve seen so far serve as a warning to those who commit this type of crime.”

“Information and intelligence from our communities are critical, and if you report your concerns, we will act.”

“We are committed to tackling the organised supply of illegal drugs and protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Inspector Stuart Coleman of Tamworth Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that any information, no matter how big or small you think it is, can be extremely valuable.”

“Intelligence we receive can shape our operations, and we frequently rely on this information received from community members.”