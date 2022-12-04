Rosemary Sawyers joined Sussex Police on July 2, 1974 as a shorthand typist in the courts department at Chichester, and leaves as West Sussex secretariat having worked in a variety of roles and locations in between.
During her incredible 48 years, Rosemary has served seven Chief Constables, eight Chief Superintendents, and more than a dozen District Commanders.
Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges, divisional commander for West Sussex, said: “We have always valued the support that she has brought to the workplace but above all it is her character, her willingness to embrace change, her sense of purpose and fun that we cherish.
“Rosemary will be fondly remembered by all those she worked with and we all wish her the very best of good fortune as she enjoys a very well-earned retirement.”