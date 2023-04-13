Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

During his brief visit to Northern Ireland, US President Joe Biden emphasised the importance of regional political compromise, as well as the benefits of long-term peace and investment

by uknip247

Biden acknowledged Belfast’s transformation since his first visit as a young senator, remarking on the city’s significant economic opportunities.
The US president emphasised the importance of power-sharing in Northern Ireland’s development, encouraging the restoration of an effective devolved government. This is especially important given the breakdown of power-sharing, which has left Northern Ireland without its own government. Biden expressed his hope that the assembly and executive would be restored soon, emphasising that this is a decision for the people of Northern Ireland, not just him.
Biden’s visit comes 25 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended 30 years of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland and established shared governance between unionists and nationalists. The US government was instrumental in the peace process, and the agreement remains a significant accomplishment. Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland serves as a reminder of the significance of the agreement and the importance of adhering to its principles.
In addition to promoting political compromise and peace, Biden highlighted the potential economic opportunities for the region. He mentioned that a number of major American corporations want to invest in Northern Ireland and expressed his desire for the region to attract even more opportunities.

