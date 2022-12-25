During his first Christmas address to the nation, King Charles is expected to pay tribute to the late Queen.

An image of Charles was released ahead of the broadcast of his inaugural festive address, which will be aired on Christmas Day.

The monarch is shown standing while delivering his speech. Although the Queen has recently recorded her Christmas broadcast while sitting at a desk, she has also stood in the past.

The festive message was recorded on December 13 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, a religious building with close ties to the late Queen.

The monarch’s committal service was held at the place of worship, and she was laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the George VI Memorial Chapel within St George’s.

In his first broadcast as King, which aired the day after his “beloved mother” died on September 8, Charles spoke movingly about his “beloved mother,” who reigned for 70 years.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example,” he said in that address.

The King’s Christmas message was recorded in the quire of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where the royal family sat during the Queen’s committal service, and the choir of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, performed the National Anthem and sang a carol during the broadcast.

A large Christmas tree in the background is decorated with ornaments made from sustainable materials such as paper and glass, as well as natural products such as pine cones.

As Prince of Wales, the King frequently expressed his concerns about the threat to the environment and worked to bring governments, the private and public sectors, and other stakeholders together to find solutions to the climate change crisis.

The image also shows foliage decorations such as holly, berried ivy, and red skimmia that have been placed among the stalls in the quire.

The Christmas tree was re-used by St George’s Chapel in the Dean’s Cloister for visitors to enjoy after the recording of the King’s festive address.

The broadcast was produced by BBC Studios Events, ahead of ITV’s turn to record the King’s first festive address as part of a rotating producer system involving the BBC, ITV, and Sky News.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the decision was taken as the BBC had “experience of shooting in St George’s Chapel this year”.