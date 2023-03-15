Wednesday, March 15, 2023
During the course of this attack, a knife was produced which was ultimately used to stab Thomas several times, including to the heart

Ben Dawber Kane Adamson and Joshua Prescott targeted the wrong man Thomas Williamson who was stabbed multiple times after being cornered in a gated alleyway on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1:30am on Saturday 25 September 2021.

His attackers – Dawber, Adamson and Prescott – were unknown to him. Thomas was out walking at around 1:30am and was just metres from his home address in Tyldesley – likely making his way home.

At precisely this moment, his path crossed with three men – the defendants – who were out that night looking for a trouble and a target. Thomas was not the intended target of the attack that unfolded but he was set upon nonetheless.

Ben Dawber (dob: 12/10/2003) of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in prison for murder, attempted robbery and three counts of robbery.

Kane Adamson (dob: 13/09/2003) of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years in prison for murder and attempted robbery.

Joshua Prescott (dob: 17/07/2002) of Walter Street Leigh was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years in prison for murder.

