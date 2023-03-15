Ben Dawber Kane Adamson and Joshua Prescott targeted the wrong man Thomas Williamson who was stabbed multiple times after being cornered in a gated alleyway on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1:30am on Saturday 25 September 2021.

His attackers – Dawber, Adamson and Prescott – were unknown to him. Thomas was out walking at around 1:30am and was just metres from his home address in Tyldesley – likely making his way home.

At precisely this moment, his path crossed with three men – the defendants – who were out that night looking for a trouble and a target. Thomas was not the intended target of the attack that unfolded but he was set upon nonetheless.

During the course of this attack, a knife was produced which was ultimately used to stab Thomas several times, including to the heart.

Ben Dawber (dob: 12/10/2003) of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in prison for murder, attempted robbery and three counts of robbery.

Kane Adamson (dob: 13/09/2003) of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years in prison for murder and attempted robbery.

Joshua Prescott (dob: 17/07/2002) of Walter Street Leigh was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years in prison for murder.